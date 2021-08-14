Following Its 52-Week Low, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB)’S Share Price Rose 64.34% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 43.81%

During the last session, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.36% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the KTB share is $69.16, that puts it down -18.57 from that peak though still a striking 64.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 520.79K shares over the past three months.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. KTB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) trade information

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.36% in intraday trading to $58.33 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.34%, and it has moved by 3.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 168.55%. The short interest in Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is 1.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.75, which implies an increase of 23.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $101.00 respectively. As a result, KTB is trading at a discount of -73.15% off the target high and 28.0% off the low.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kontoor Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) shares have gone up 37.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.70% against 37.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 259.10% this quarter and then drop -22.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $475.54 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $613.03 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $349.25 million and $548.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.20% and then jump by 11.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -36.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.20% per annum.

KTB Dividends

Kontoor Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kontoor Brands Inc. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s Major holders

Kontoor Brands Inc. insiders own 7.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.98%, with the float percentage being 104.32%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 470 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.07 million shares (or 19.21% of all shares), a total value of $537.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $378.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $169.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.16 million, or about 5.48% of the stock, which is worth about $202.14 million.