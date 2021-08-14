Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST)’s -17.68% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.37% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the EAST share is $4.83, that puts it down -48.16 from that peak though still a striking 68.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $40.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 248.68K shares over the past three months.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) registered a -5.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.37% in intraday trading to $3.26 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.68%, and it has moved by -9.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 173.95%. The short interest in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 45.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, EAST is trading at a discount of -84.05% off the target high and -84.05% off the low.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.07 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.16 million by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.59 million and $4.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.60% and then jump by 3.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.30%. While earnings are projected to return 32.00% in 2021.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Eastside Distilling Inc. insiders own 12.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.18%, with the float percentage being 18.58%. ARS Investment Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 6.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.