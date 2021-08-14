During The Past Six Months, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Shares Took An 27.28% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $102.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.88% or -$5.24. The 52-week high for the SPT share is $112.09, that puts it down -9.71 from that peak though still a striking 72.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.10. The company’s market capitalization is $5.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 524.91K shares over the past three months.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) registered a -4.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.88% in intraday trading to $102.17 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.69%, and it has moved by 23.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 234.76%. The short interest in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.30, which implies an increase of 2.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $81.00 and $114.00 respectively. As a result, SPT is trading at a discount of -11.58% off the target high and 20.72% off the low.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprout Social Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares have gone up 27.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.89 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.66 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.18 million and $33.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.60% and then jump by 35.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 48.60% in 2021.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Sprout Social Inc. insiders own 8.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.66%, with the float percentage being 99.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.98 million shares (or 6.69% of all shares), a total value of $171.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $154.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares are Columbia Acorn Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Acorn Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $55.5 million.