Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) After A 1.46% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the FIXX share is $15.24, that puts it down -119.6 from that peak though still a striking 14.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.94. The company’s market capitalization is $387.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 522.77K shares over the past three months.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. FIXX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.31% in intraday trading to $6.94 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.46%, and it has moved by 10.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.98%. The short interest in Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is 3.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.11, which implies an increase of 71.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, FIXX is trading at a discount of -404.32% off the target high and -15.27% off the low.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Homology Medicines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) shares have gone down -49.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.57% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.40% this quarter and then jump 1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,042.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $430k as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $430k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -13.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.40% per annum.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Homology Medicines Inc. insiders own 13.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.90%, with the float percentage being 72.30%. 5AM Venture Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.54 million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $42.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 5.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $5.41 million.