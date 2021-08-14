Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.50% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the CTOS share is $10.96, that puts it down -55.46 from that peak though still a striking 49.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 311.69K shares over the past three months.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. CTOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) trade information

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) registered a -9.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.50% in intraday trading to $7.05 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.84%, and it has moved by -16.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.12%. The short interest in Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) is 2.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.83, which implies an increase of 40.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, CTOS is trading at a discount of -77.3% off the target high and -56.03% off the low.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Custom Truck One Source Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) shares have gone down -15.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.95% against 37.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 107.40% this quarter and then drop -90.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 261.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $325.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $337.85 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 47.00% in 2021.

CTOS Dividends

Custom Truck One Source Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s Major holders

Custom Truck One Source Inc. insiders own 4.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.01%, with the float percentage being 85.80%. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.74 million shares (or 10.44% of all shares), a total value of $240.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.44 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $5.87 million.