Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI)’s Stock Is Up 74.71%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the CPRI share is $61.00, that puts it down -2.97 from that peak though still a striking 74.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.98. The company’s market capitalization is $8.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CPRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $59.24 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.17%, and it has moved by 18.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 246.84%. The short interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is 5.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.25, which implies an increase of 18.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $61.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, CPRI is trading at a discount of -51.92% off the target high and -2.97% off the low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Capri Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares have gone up 28.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 138.42% against 42.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 175.00% this quarter and then drop -8.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 72.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 52.23% per annum.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Capri Holdings Limited insiders own 2.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.46%, with the float percentage being 94.64%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 524 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.66 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $736.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Value Fund owns about 4.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $202.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.26 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $217.3 million.