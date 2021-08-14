Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the BHF share is $49.99, that puts it down -3.58 from that peak though still a striking 47.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 621.59K shares over the past three months.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BHF has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) trade information

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $48.26 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.44%, and it has moved by 11.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.53%. The short interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) is 2.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.89, which implies an increase of 5.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, BHF is trading at a discount of -28.47% off the target high and 2.61% off the low.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brighthouse Financial Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) shares have gone up 20.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 238.34% against 21.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,518.20% this quarter and then jump 141.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.14 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.99 billion and $2.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.00% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.50%. While earnings are projected to return -71.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.70% per annum.

BHF Dividends

Brighthouse Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s Major holders

Brighthouse Financial Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.63%, with the float percentage being 86.16%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 551 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.78 million shares (or 11.40% of all shares), a total value of $432.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $397.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 6.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $294.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.95 million, or about 3.44% of the stock, which is worth about $130.55 million.