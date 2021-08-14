Boom Or Bust: Where Does Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the RVP share is $21.50, that puts it down -72.41 from that peak though still a striking 57.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.26. The company’s market capitalization is $420.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 501.07K shares over the past three months.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) trade information

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $12.47 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.04%, and it has moved by 21.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.30%. The short interest in Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) is 4.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.59 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.90%. While earnings are projected to return 968.20% in 2021.

RVP Dividends

Retractable Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP)’s Major holders

Retractable Technologies Inc. insiders own 57.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.95%, with the float percentage being 51.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 2.97% of all shares), a total value of $12.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $3.27 million.