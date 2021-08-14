BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Surged 4.06% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.70% or -$2.74. The 52-week high for the BLFS share is $50.45, that puts it down -11.32 from that peak though still a striking 59.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 249.71K shares over the past three months.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BLFS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) registered a -5.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.70% in intraday trading to $45.32 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.96%, and it has moved by 4.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 140.17%. The short interest in BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.88, which implies an increase of 24.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, BLFS is trading at a discount of -43.42% off the target high and -19.15% off the low.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioLife Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shares have gone up 3.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -366.67% against 15.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 129.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.55 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.79 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.57 million and $11.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 187.90% and then jump by 173.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.90%. While earnings are projected to return 214.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

BLFS Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

BioLife Solutions Inc. insiders own 18.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.53%, with the float percentage being 95.57%. Casdin Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 22.27% of all shares), a total value of $296.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $53.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $29.09 million.