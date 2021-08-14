BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC):The Stock Was Up 33.2 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.32% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the BIGC share is $162.50, that puts it down -157.41 from that peak though still a striking 33.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BIGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) registered a 1.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.32% in intraday trading to $63.13 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.05%, and it has moved by 3.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.15%. The short interest in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 6.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.58, which implies an increase of 14.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, BIGC is trading at a discount of -42.56% off the target high and 9.71% off the low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares have gone down -15.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.30% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.10% this quarter and then jump 18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.78 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.88 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.32 million and $39.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.80% and then jump by 25.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 25.80% in 2021.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 07 and September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. insiders own 16.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.47%, with the float percentage being 85.22%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.6 million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $381.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.67 million shares, is of Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $363.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $71.73 million.