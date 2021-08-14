ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) Is Worth Evaluating At $2.83

During the last session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ASLN share is $6.75, that puts it down -138.52 from that peak though still a striking 55.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $194.14M, and the average trade volume was 895.91K shares over the past three months.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ASLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.35%, and it has moved by 1.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 64.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ASLN is trading at a discount of -182.69% off the target high and -182.69% off the low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares have gone down -21.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.00% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -10.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.00%. While earnings are projected to return 70.90% in 2021.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.41%, with the float percentage being 39.41%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $10.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 94203.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32379.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.