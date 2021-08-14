As The Stock Falls By -3.59% Year-To-Date, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the last session, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.83% or -$2.78. The 52-week high for the CDNA share is $99.83, that puts it down -42.92 from that peak though still a striking 57.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.86. The company’s market capitalization is $3.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 570.60K shares over the past three months.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

CareDx Inc (CDNA) registered a -3.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.83% in intraday trading to $69.85 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.34%, and it has moved by -10.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.86%. The short interest in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is 3.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.37 day(s) to cover.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CareDx Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CareDx Inc (CDNA) shares have gone down -21.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.04% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.55 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.61 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.00%. While earnings are projected to return 22.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

CareDx Inc insiders own 1.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.89%, with the float percentage being 103.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 352 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 9.50% of all shares), a total value of $340.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $417.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CareDx Inc (CDNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 4.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $415.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 5.65% of the stock, which is worth about $235.0 million.