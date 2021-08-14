Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) Has Dropped -42.47% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.28% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the ALLO share is $44.92, that puts it down -109.51 from that peak though still a striking 4.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.58. The company’s market capitalization is $3.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ALLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) registered a 1.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $21.44 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.38%, and it has moved by -4.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.47%. The short interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 8.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.57, which implies an increase of 55.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $71.00 respectively. As a result, ALLO is trading at a discount of -231.16% off the target high and -72.57% off the low.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares have gone down -38.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.10% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.80% this quarter and then drop -9.60% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230k as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -13.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 34.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.17%, with the float percentage being 97.01%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 265 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 13.22% of all shares), a total value of $660.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.66 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $447.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 13.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $470.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $108.61 million.