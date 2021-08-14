Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) Rose 10.65% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the ADS share is $128.16, that puts it down -39.24 from that peak though still a striking 56.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 763.51K shares over the past three months.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ADS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.84.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) trade information

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.23% in intraday trading to $92.04 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.31%, and it has moved by -8.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.37%. The short interest in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is 4.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.47, which implies an increase of 26.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $103.00 and $145.00 respectively. As a result, ADS is trading at a discount of -57.54% off the target high and -11.91% off the low.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alliance Data Systems Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) shares have gone up 10.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.90% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 106.50% this quarter and then drop -11.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00%. While earnings are projected to return -41.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.00% per annum.

ADS Dividends

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s Major holders

Alliance Data Systems Corporation insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.37%, with the float percentage being 98.76%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 532 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.23 million shares (or 10.51% of all shares), a total value of $585.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $504.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $149.15 million.