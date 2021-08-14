After A 9.45% Jump In The Last Week, Does Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the GOSS share is $15.08, that puts it down -67.0 from that peak though still a striking 22.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.04. The company’s market capitalization is $688.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 518.78K shares over the past three months.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GOSS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $9.03 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.45%, and it has moved by 23.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.57%. The short interest in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 11.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.14, which implies an increase of 50.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, GOSS is trading at a discount of -176.85% off the target high and -10.74% off the low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gossamer Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares have gone down -14.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.55% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.00% this quarter and then jump 5.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -7.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Gossamer Bio Inc. insiders own 11.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.03%, with the float percentage being 93.38%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.42 million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $71.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $51.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $23.69 million.