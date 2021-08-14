After A -11.43% Drop In The Last Week, Does Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.71% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the YJ share is $6.05, that puts it down -550.54 from that peak though still a striking -8.6% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $194.59M, and the average trade volume was 258.72K shares over the past three months.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. YJ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Yunji Inc. (YJ) registered a -9.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.43%, and it has moved by -38.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.09, which implies an increase of 95.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.09 and $22.09 respectively. As a result, YJ is trading at a discount of -2275.27% off the target high and -2275.27% off the low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 91.20% in 2021.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Yunji Inc. insiders own 11.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.19%, with the float percentage being 2.48%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.54 million shares (or 1.30% of all shares), a total value of $2.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Seaport Global Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yunji Inc. (YJ) shares are Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Amplify International Online Retail ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.25 million.