Year-To-Date, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Price Has Increase 140.82%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PLBY share is $63.04, that puts it down -149.07 from that peak though still a striking 61.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $971.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PLBY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $25.31 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.42%, and it has moved by -17.88% in 30 days. The short interest in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 3.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.60, which implies an increase of 46.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, PLBY is trading at a discount of -97.55% off the target high and -77.8% off the low.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.9 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.5 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 101.40% in 2021.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

PLBY Group Inc. insiders own 5.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.35%, with the float percentage being 74.07%.