What To Expect As Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Delivers An -11.07% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.11% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the ELYS share is $8.28, that puts it down -71.78 from that peak though still a striking 73.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $106.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.56K shares over the past three months.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ELYS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) registered a 7.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.11% in intraday trading to $4.82 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.04%, and it has moved by 32.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.52%. The short interest in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.91, which implies an increase of 39.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.72 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ELYS is trading at a discount of -107.47% off the target high and -18.67% off the low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elys Game Technology Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) shares have gone down -11.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 26.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.19 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 22.00% in 2021.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 17 and August 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Elys Game Technology Corp. insiders own 35.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.07%, with the float percentage being 3.22%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57432.0 shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9181.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46364.0 market value.