What Should You Do With Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.77% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ADMS share is $9.15, that puts it down -100.22 from that peak though still a striking 35.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.96. The company’s market capitalization is $209.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 285.07K shares over the past three months.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ADMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) trade information

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) registered a 0.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.77% in intraday trading to $4.57 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.14%, and it has moved by -11.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.42%. The short interest in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) is 2.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.81, which implies an increase of 48.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, ADMS is trading at a discount of -206.35% off the target high and 34.35% off the low.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) shares have gone down -26.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.25% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.60% this quarter and then jump 40.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.95 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.81 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.60%. While earnings are projected to return 46.60% in 2021.

ADMS Dividends

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s Major holders

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.21%, with the float percentage being 80.14%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.13 million shares (or 11.30% of all shares), a total value of $24.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.86 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $7.98 million.