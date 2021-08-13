Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Has Lost -53.64% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.63% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the VVOS share is $14.41, that puts it down -358.92 from that peak though still a striking 16.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $59.73M, and the average trade volume was 283.34K shares over the past three months.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VVOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) registered a 14.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.63% in intraday trading to $3.14 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.92%, and it has moved by -35.22% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 72.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VVOS is trading at a discount of -282.17% off the target high and -250.32% off the low.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vivos Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) shares have gone down -60.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.71% against 18.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.6 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -7.70% in 2021.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Major holders

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 21.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.25%, with the float percentage being 7.99%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18441.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $99212.0.