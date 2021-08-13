Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Fall -23.64% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the UPWK share is $64.49, that puts it down -48.56 from that peak though still a striking 69.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.09. The company’s market capitalization is $5.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. UPWK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $43.41 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.38%, and it has moved by -13.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 196.11%. The short interest in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is 4.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.33, which implies an increase of 36.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, UPWK is trading at a discount of -77.38% off the target high and -26.7% off the low.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Upwork Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Upwork Inc. (UPWK) shares have gone down -23.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -121.05% against 5.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.24 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.48 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -27.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.04% per annum.

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

Upwork Inc. insiders own 10.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.16%, with the float percentage being 76.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 370 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.62 million shares (or 7.63% of all shares), a total value of $430.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.33 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 5.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $328.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.65 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $118.55 million.