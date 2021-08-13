Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) On Thursday – Down -5.54% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -32.52% or -$4.52. The 52-week high for the TIG share is $19.57, that puts it down -108.64 from that peak though still a striking -5.54% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.90. The company’s market capitalization is $468.81M, and the average trade volume was 146.04K shares over the past three months.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) registered a -32.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -32.52% in intraday trading to $9.38 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.33%, and it has moved by -33.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.08%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.67, which implies an increase of 49.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, TIG is trading at a discount of -123.88% off the target high and -81.24% off the low.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trean Insurance Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) shares have gone down -44.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.32% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.90% this quarter and then jump 4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $149.07 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $158.74 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $109.61 million and $132.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.00% and then jump by 20.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 239.20% in 2021.

TIG Dividends

Trean Insurance Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Trean Insurance Group Inc. insiders own 20.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.47%, with the float percentage being 112.70%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 5.40% of all shares), a total value of $41.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.7 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $6.49 million.