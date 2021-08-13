Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) Could Post A -15.81% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s traded shares were 1.49 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.07% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TBIO share is $37.99, that puts it down -0.72 from that peak though still a striking 68.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.91. The company’s market capitalization is $2.84B, and the average trade volume was 2.21 million shares over the past three months.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.07% in intraday trading to $37.72 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 29.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 160.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.57, which implies a decrease of -15.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, TBIO is trading at a discount of -0.74% off the target high and 44.33% off the low.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Translate Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) shares have gone up 36.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.00% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.30% this quarter and then drop -178.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.81 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.32 million and $52.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 94.90% and then drop by -33.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 63.80% in 2021.

TBIO Dividends

Translate Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders

Translate Bio Inc. insiders own 9.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.64%, with the float percentage being 98.51%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.04 million shares (or 23.87% of all shares), a total value of $297.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $152.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.48 million, or about 3.28% of the stock, which is worth about $57.56 million.