Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE)

During the recent session, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the TTE share is $50.41, that puts it down -12.42 from that peak though still a striking 36.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.65. The company’s market capitalization is $119.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.11.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) trade information

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $44.84 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.83%, and it has moved by 3.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.42%. The short interest in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.13, which implies an increase of 21.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, TTE is trading at a discount of -60.57% off the target high and -7.05% off the low.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TotalEnergies SE has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) shares have gone up 7.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 243.36% against 18.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,120.00% this quarter and then jump 293.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.61 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.98 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.73 billion and $33.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.80% and then jump by 26.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.20%. While earnings are projected to return -169.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.00% per annum.

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TotalEnergies SE is 3.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.88%.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

TotalEnergies SE insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.55%, with the float percentage being 5.55%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 630 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.29 million shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.28 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $757.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TotalEnergies SE (TTE) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 12.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $558.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.7 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $155.7 million.