The Time To Buy Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Is Now

During the recent session, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the AQN share is $17.86, that puts it down -14.12 from that peak though still a striking 15.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.19. The company’s market capitalization is $12.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.38% in intraday trading to $15.65 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.11%, and it has moved by 4.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.88%. The short interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is 7.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.17, which implies an increase of 8.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, AQN is trading at a discount of -21.41% off the target high and 4.15% off the low.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares have gone down -12.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.94% against 5.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.80%. While earnings are projected to return 32.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.13% per annum.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.31%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.72%, with the float percentage being 53.81%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 440 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 40.89 million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $647.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.91 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 4.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $457.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 9.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.81 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $129.79 million.