The Future Belongs To Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares were 7.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the CCL share is $31.52, that puts it down -36.39 from that peak though still a striking 47.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $25.93B, and the average trade volume was 31.48 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CCL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.24.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $23.11 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.59%, and it has moved by 3.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.79%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.86, which implies an increase of 17.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.70 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, CCL is trading at a discount of -68.76% off the target high and 36.39% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carnival Corporation & plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares have gone up 12.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 23.56% against 28.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.40% this quarter and then jump 48.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.00%. While earnings are projected to return -405.70% in 2021.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 06 and October 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 8.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.93%, with the float percentage being 58.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,054 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 84.33 million shares (or 8.66% of all shares), a total value of $2.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.83 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.35 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 23.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $617.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.5 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $491.1 million.