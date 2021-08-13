Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) Is Worth Evaluating At $22.94

During the recent session, Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the STL share is $27.22, that puts it down -18.66 from that peak though still a striking 57.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.83. The company’s market capitalization is $4.34B, and the average trade volume was 1.92 million shares over the past three months.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. STL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) trade information

Sterling Bancorp (STL) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $22.94 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.16%, and it has moved by 4.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.58, which implies an increase of 16.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.50 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, STL is trading at a discount of -30.78% off the target high and 1.92% off the low.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sterling Bancorp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sterling Bancorp (STL) shares have gone up 16.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.50% against 28.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.40% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $221.64 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $222.76 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $216.71 million and $221.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.30% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.30%. While earnings are projected to return -44.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

STL Dividends

Sterling Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sterling Bancorp is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s Major holders

Sterling Bancorp insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.24%, with the float percentage being 89.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.74 million shares (or 9.20% of all shares), a total value of $408.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $396.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sterling Bancorp (STL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.18 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $128.34 million.