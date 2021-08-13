Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Could Post A 60.88% Or More Growth

During the last session, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s traded shares were 0.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the RCAT share is $7.75, that puts it down -147.6 from that peak though still a striking 82.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $150.74M, and the average trade volume was 3.25 million shares over the past three months.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.29% in intraday trading to $3.13 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.62%, and it has moved by -35.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 213.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 60.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, RCAT is trading at a discount of -155.59% off the target high and -155.59% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 99.40% in 2021.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Red Cat Holdings Inc. insiders own 48.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.59%, with the float percentage being 37.74%. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 1.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36137.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $93956.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) shares are Plumb Balanced Fund and Plumb Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Plumb Balanced Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85000.0, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.