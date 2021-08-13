Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Rose 48.87% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 25.21% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the PAGP share is $12.95, that puts it down -21.48 from that peak though still a striking 48.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.45. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average trade volume was 2.36 million shares over the past three months.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PAGP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $10.66 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.03%, and it has moved by -4.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.38, which implies an increase of 20.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, PAGP is trading at a discount of -59.47% off the target high and 6.19% off the low.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 144.40% this quarter and then jump 155.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.85 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.78 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.23 billion and $5.49 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.30% and then jump by 23.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.00%. While earnings are projected to return -255.90% in 2021.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

Plains GP Holdings L.P. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.69%, with the float percentage being 84.87%. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.05 million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $132.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.81 million shares, is of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $152.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) shares are Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund owns about 9.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.3 million, or about 3.35% of the stock, which is worth about $75.2 million.