Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Investing Potential Is $17.98

During the last session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares were 60.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.00% or $3.48. The 52-week high for the OPEN share is $39.24, that puts it down -118.24 from that peak though still a striking 41.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.55. The company’s market capitalization is $10.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.31 million shares over the past three months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. OPEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) registered a 24.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.00% in intraday trading to $17.98 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.86%, and it has moved by 18.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.71%. The short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 27.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.20, which implies an increase of 42.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, OPEN is trading at a discount of -133.59% off the target high and -5.67% off the low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opendoor Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares have gone down -49.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.25% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 97.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.48 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -318.80% in 2021.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc. insiders own 15.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.87%, with the float percentage being 68.24%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 73.62 million shares (or 12.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.12 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $977.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $207.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.78 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $164.94 million.