One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC)

During the recent session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.62% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ORCC share is $14.97, that puts it down -1.77 from that peak though still a striking 24.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.05. The company’s market capitalization is $5.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ORCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) trade information

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) registered a 0.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.62% in intraday trading to $14.71 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.18%, and it has moved by 1.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.31%. The short interest in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) is 1.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.40, which implies an increase of 4.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, ORCC is trading at a discount of -8.77% off the target high and 4.83% off the low.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) shares have gone up 5.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.77% against 18.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.70% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240.3 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $251.8 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -35.00% in 2021.

ORCC Dividends

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s Major holders

Owl Rock Capital Corporation insiders own 1.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.28%, with the float percentage being 46.12%. California, University Of-Regents is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 38.61 million shares (or 9.84% of all shares), a total value of $550.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.74 million shares, is of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $410.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Destra Multi-Alternative Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF owns about 2.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $6.77 million.