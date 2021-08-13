Now Is The Time To Buy Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA)

During the recent session, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the CTVA share is $49.98, that puts it down -8.25 from that peak though still a striking 43.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.08. The company’s market capitalization is $31.43B, and the average trade volume was 3.19 million shares over the past three months.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CTVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.26.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $46.17 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.15%, and it has moved by 7.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.73%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.32, which implies an increase of 8.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, CTVA is trading at a discount of -27.79% off the target high and 30.69% off the low.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corteva Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corteva Inc. (CTVA) shares have gone up 5.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.00% against 12.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.34 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.97 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 355.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.55% per annum.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corteva Inc. is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Corteva Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.15%, with the float percentage being 82.23%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,383 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 79.59 million shares (or 10.84% of all shares), a total value of $3.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corteva Inc. (CTVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $976.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.69 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $778.16 million.