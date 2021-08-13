Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM)

During the recent session, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.44% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the CLM share is $13.81, that puts it down -11.82 from that peak though still a striking 15.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.41. The company’s market capitalization is $973.24M, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) registered a -1.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.79%, and it has moved by 6.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.01%.

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 15.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Major holders

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.14%, with the float percentage being 4.14%. Centaurus Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 1.16% of all shares), a total value of $12.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Ford Financial Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.28 million.