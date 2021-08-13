Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM): Can A Stock That’s Down -30.33% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares were 5.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NNDM share is $17.89, that puts it down -182.18 from that peak though still a striking 79.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average trade volume was 11.46 million shares over the past three months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NNDM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.63% in intraday trading to $6.34 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by -2.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 209.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 36.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, NNDM is trading at a discount of -57.73% off the target high and -57.73% off the low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.10% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 99.10% in 2021.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.55%, with the float percentage being 22.56%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.37 million shares (or 9.52% of all shares), a total value of $134.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.68 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 7.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.7 million, or about 4.47% of the stock, which is worth about $63.42 million.