Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Rose 13.23% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -43.59% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares were 7.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.11% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the LU share is $20.17, that puts it down -151.81 from that peak though still a striking 13.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.95. The company’s market capitalization is $19.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.86 million shares over the past three months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) registered a -1.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.11% in intraday trading to $8.01 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.14%, and it has moved by -13.59% in 30 days. The short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is 18.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.04, which implies an increase of 90.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.27 and $119.90 respectively. As a result, LU is trading at a discount of -1396.88% off the target high and -689.89% off the low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lufax Holding Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares have gone down -53.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.63% against 18.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.35 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.44 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -7.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.60% per annum.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.77%, with the float percentage being 7.77%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.16 million shares (or 1.31% of all shares), a total value of $466.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.51 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $413.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 39.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $567.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.43 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $133.92 million.