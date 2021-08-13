Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA):The Stock Was Up 12.79 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.32% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the LQDA share is $6.34, that puts it down -145.74 from that peak though still a striking 12.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $137.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 373.15K shares over the past three months.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LQDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) registered a 9.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.32% in intraday trading to $2.58 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.40%, and it has moved by 1.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.93%. The short interest in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 1.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 39.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LQDA is trading at a discount of -132.56% off the target high and 22.48% off the low.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Liquidia Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) shares have gone down -19.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.80% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.40% this quarter and then jump 65.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 997.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.72 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.78 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 31.50% in 2021.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Liquidia Corporation insiders own 19.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.00%, with the float percentage being 55.88%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.49 million shares (or 4.78% of all shares), a total value of $6.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $1.85 million.