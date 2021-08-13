Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $580.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$3.48. The 52-week high for the LRCX share is $673.80, that puts it down -16.17 from that peak though still a striking 49.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $292.28. The company’s market capitalization is $82.92B, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LRCX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $7.55.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) trade information

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $580.03 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.63%, and it has moved by -5.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.94%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $746.90, which implies an increase of 22.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $660.00 and $815.00 respectively. As a result, LRCX is trading at a discount of -40.51% off the target high and -13.79% off the low.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lam Research Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) shares have gone up 1.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 22.80% against 32.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.90% this quarter and then jump 37.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.01 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.07 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.79 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.60% and then jump by 30.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.50%. While earnings are projected to return 10.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.72% per annum.

LRCX Dividends

Lam Research Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lam Research Corporation is 5.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s Major holders

Lam Research Corporation insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.57%, with the float percentage being 84.76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,811 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.55 million shares (or 8.10% of all shares), a total value of $6.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.4 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.93 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $1.74 billion.