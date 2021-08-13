Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) Rose 0.53% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -70.08% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s traded shares were 5.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.10% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the KPLT share is $19.65, that puts it down -425.4 from that peak though still a striking 0.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.72. The company’s market capitalization is $369.06M, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) registered a -4.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.10% in intraday trading to $3.74 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -60.96%, and it has moved by -63.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.79%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 46.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, KPLT is trading at a discount of -87.17% off the target high and -87.17% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -928.40% in 2021.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Katapult Holdings Inc. insiders own 38.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.66%, with the float percentage being 56.77%.