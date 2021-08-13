Is Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) Still A Buy After A 11.06% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.97% or $2.73. The 52-week high for the VIR share is $141.01, that puts it down -236.7 from that peak though still a striking 39.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.31. The company’s market capitalization is $5.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 789.64K shares over the past three months.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VIR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) registered a 6.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.97% in intraday trading to $41.88 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.06%, and it has moved by 18.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.79%. The short interest in Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is 9.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.43, which implies an increase of 40.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, VIR is trading at a discount of -222.35% off the target high and 21.2% off the low.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vir Biotechnology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) shares have gone down -41.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.39% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -77.80% this quarter and then jump 46.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 308.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.56 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $107.14 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.99 million and $19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.20% and then jump by 463.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 56.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Vir Biotechnology Inc. insiders own 13.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.59%, with the float percentage being 90.39%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.62 million shares (or 17.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.82 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 9.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $606.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 5.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $278.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $113.08 million.