Is Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -18.15% YTD?

During the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the NOVA share is $57.70, that puts it down -56.2 from that peak though still a striking 49.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.82. The company’s market capitalization is $4.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NOVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $36.94 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.19%, and it has moved by 7.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.92%. The short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is 7.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.80, which implies an increase of 31.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, NOVA is trading at a discount of -75.96% off the target high and -8.28% off the low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunnova Energy International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares have gone down -28.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.30% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.20% this quarter and then jump 82.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.17 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.03 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 30.70% in 2021.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc. insiders own 5.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.05%, with the float percentage being 102.61%. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.91 million shares (or 15.10% of all shares), a total value of $690.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $517.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $87.21 million.