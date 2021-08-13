Is Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares were 2.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the LKCO share is $3.86, that puts it down -183.82 from that peak though still a striking 73.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $453.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.86 million shares over the past three months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.33%, and it has moved by -20.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.23%. The short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 1.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.50%. While earnings are projected to return -14.50% in 2021.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders own 24.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.09%, with the float percentage being 5.39%. Sicart Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.65 million shares (or 1.35% of all shares), a total value of $4.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.43 million.