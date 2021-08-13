Is Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Still A Buy After A -5.22% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares were 3.92 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.56% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ITRM share is $2.99, that puts it down -309.59 from that peak though still a striking 38.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $129.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.36 million shares over the past three months.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ITRM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) registered a 4.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.56% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.22%, and it has moved by -39.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.00%. The short interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is 2.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.25, which implies an increase of 67.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, ITRM is trading at a discount of -242.47% off the target high and -173.97% off the low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iterum Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) shares have gone down -68.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.57% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.50% this quarter and then jump 90.00% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.28 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 69.50% in 2021.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.58%, with the float percentage being 9.64%. Canaan Partners X LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $2.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.17 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 96173.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value.