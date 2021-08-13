Is Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) Hit More of the Losses Given A -2.68% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.61% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the HE share is $45.97, that puts it down -2.68 from that peak though still a striking 28.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.83. The company’s market capitalization is $4.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 366.34K shares over the past three months.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.80. HE has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) trade information

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) registered a 0.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.61% in intraday trading to $44.77 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.46%, and it has moved by 5.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.61%. The short interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.00, which implies a decrease of -14.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, HE is trading at a premium of 1.72% off the target high and 19.59% off the low.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) shares have gone up 29.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.78% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.60% this quarter and then jump 16.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $653.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $756.4 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $639.66 million and $641.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.20% and then jump by 17.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.80%. While earnings are projected to return -5.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.30% per annum.

HE Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is 1.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.48%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s Major holders

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.81%, with the float percentage being 56.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 423 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.16 million shares (or 10.22% of all shares), a total value of $495.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $429.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $102.03 million.