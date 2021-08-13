Is Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.07% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the FLO share is $25.48, that puts it down -6.03 from that peak though still a striking 9.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.66. The company’s market capitalization is $4.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. FLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) trade information

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) registered a 5.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.07% in intraday trading to $24.03 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.17%, and it has moved by -4.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.07%. The short interest in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) is 11.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 3.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, FLO is trading at a discount of -16.52% off the target high and 8.45% off the low.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flowers Foods Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) shares have gone up 2.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.98% against 10.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.20% this quarter and then drop -17.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $994.43 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.20%. While earnings are projected to return -7.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.36% per annum.

FLO Dividends

Flowers Foods Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Flowers Foods Inc. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.44%.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s Major holders

Flowers Foods Inc. insiders own 7.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.80%, with the float percentage being 74.24%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 471 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.73 million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $469.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $448.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 12.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $295.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.38 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $129.02 million.