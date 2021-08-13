Is Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Hit More of the Losses Given A -102.93% Dip From High?

During the last session, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s traded shares were 1.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.53% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the EVK share is $8.30, that puts it down -102.93 from that peak though still a striking 80.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $64.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.34 million shares over the past three months.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) registered a 17.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.53% in intraday trading to $4.09 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.55%, and it has moved by 45.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 261.95%. The short interest in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.73 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.70%. While earnings are projected to return 158.20% in 2021.

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. insiders own 73.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.30%, with the float percentage being 4.82%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 98800.0 shares (or 0.67% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52000.0 shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 27000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72090.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25000.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $66750.0.