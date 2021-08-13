Is Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Still A Buy After plugging 8.82% Last Week?

During the recent session, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $177.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.20% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the COF share is $177.16, that puts it up 0.07 from that peak though still a striking 64.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.16. The company’s market capitalization is $77.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 million shares over the past three months.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. COF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.37.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) registered a 0.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.20% in intraday trading to $177.28 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.82%, and it has moved by 11.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 160.58%. The short interest in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is 4.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $183.92, which implies an increase of 3.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $145.00 and $212.00 respectively. As a result, COF is trading at a discount of -19.58% off the target high and 18.21% off the low.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Capital One Financial Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares have gone up 51.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 378.23% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 297.70% this quarter and then drop -17.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.07 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.26 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.80%. While earnings are projected to return -53.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.50% per annum.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.73%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Capital One Financial Corporation insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.45%, with the float percentage being 94.31%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,421 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 42.56 million shares (or 9.54% of all shares), a total value of $5.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 25.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.93 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $1.65 billion.