Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC)

During the last session, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s traded shares were 3.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $6.95, that puts it down -194.49 from that peak though still a striking 86.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $536.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.60 million shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ASXC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) registered a 1.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $2.36 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -3.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 436.85%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) is 11.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 41.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ASXC is trading at a discount of -69.49% off the target high and -69.49% off the low.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asensus Surgical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares have gone down -59.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.73% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 106.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.45 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.60%. While earnings are projected to return 90.20% in 2021.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Asensus Surgical Inc. insiders own 1.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.83%, with the float percentage being 19.17%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.11 million shares (or 3.05% of all shares), a total value of $23.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF owns about 6.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $12.52 million.