Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Rose 35.36% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 14.16%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.63% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the IR share is $52.12, that puts it up 0.42 from that peak though still a striking 35.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.83. The company’s market capitalization is $21.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. IR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) trade information

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) registered a 0.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $52.34 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.81%, and it has moved by 8.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.05%. The short interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is 4.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.50, which implies an increase of 10.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $64.00 respectively. As a result, IR is trading at a discount of -22.28% off the target high and 0.65% off the low.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ingersoll Rand Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) shares have gone up 18.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.06% against 27.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.30% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.23 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.60% and then drop by -2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.70%. While earnings are projected to return -111.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.30% per annum.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

Ingersoll Rand Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.97%, with the float percentage being 96.30%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 830 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 63.6 million shares (or 15.14% of all shares), a total value of $3.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.79 million shares, is of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s that is approximately 10.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 14.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $688.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.6 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $521.54 million.