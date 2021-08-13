How Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -13.78% YTD?

During the last session, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s traded shares were 2.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.89% or $1.09. The 52-week high for the COUR share is $62.53, that puts it down -61.16 from that peak though still a striking 16.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.59. The company’s market capitalization is $5.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Coursera Inc. (COUR) registered a 2.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.89% in intraday trading to $38.80 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.04%, and it has moved by 2.54% in 30 days. The short interest in Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.14, which implies an increase of 28.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, COUR is trading at a discount of -54.64% off the target high and -13.4% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -43.00% in 2021.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Coursera Inc. insiders own 8.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.18%, with the float percentage being 65.82%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.16 million shares (or 15.58% of all shares), a total value of $952.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.83 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $262.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $43.9 million.