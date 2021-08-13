Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.51% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the GENI share is $25.18, that puts it down -34.22 from that peak though still a striking 47.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.36B, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) registered a 4.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.51% in intraday trading to $18.76 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.60%, and it has moved by 19.19% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.33, which implies an increase of 38.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, GENI is trading at a discount of -75.91% off the target high and -49.25% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.5 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.21 million by the end of Sep 2021.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders own 19.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.04%, with the float percentage being 21.10%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc /ks is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $18.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares are Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $41.0 million.